News / Local Do you recognise this dog? Lost pooch handed in to Aberdeen police By Daniel Boal 09/08/2021, 2:33 pm Police are hoping to track down the owners of a lost Aberdeen pooch. The small dog was handed to officers by a passing walker who found him on Great Northern Road earlier today. Officers hope that by appealing to the public via social media, they will be able to return the golden brown terrier back to its home.