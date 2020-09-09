Show Links
News / Local

Do you recognise this dog? It’s being looked after at a north-east police station

by Callum Main
09/09/2020, 9:23 am Updated: 09/09/2020, 9:23 am
The lost dog handed to officers in Fraserburgh
The lost dog handed to officers in Fraserburgh

Officers in the north-east are looking after this dog after it was handed in by a member of the public this morning.

The animal was found on Gallowhill Road in Fraserburgh this morning and is being looked after at the town’s police station.

Anyone who recognises the dog with striking blue eyes, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference PS-20200909-0623.