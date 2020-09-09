Do you recognise this dog? It’s being looked after at a north-east police station

Officers in the north-east are looking after this dog after it was handed in by a member of the public this morning.

The animal was found on Gallowhill Road in Fraserburgh this morning and is being looked after at the town’s police station.

Anyone with information of the owner contact 101, incident ref PS-20200909-0623. pic.twitter.com/WwsBblVqPA — Aberdeenshire North Police (@ShireNPolice) September 9, 2020

Anyone who recognises the dog with striking blue eyes, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference PS-20200909-0623.