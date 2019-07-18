Thursday, July 18th 2019 Show Links
News / Local

Do you recognise this dog? He’s being looked after at a north-east police station

by Callum Main
18/07/2019, 7:38 am Updated: 18/07/2019, 7:42 am
An appeal has been launched after a dog was found wandering the streets of a north-east town.

Banff’s community policing team are being kept company by the “little guy” at their police office after he was found in the Stuart Street area.

If you recognise this dog, contact 101 quoting incident number 0029 of July 18.

