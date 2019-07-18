Do you recognise this dog? He’s being looked after at a north-east police station

An appeal has been launched after a dog was found wandering the streets of a north-east town.

Banff’s community policing team are being kept company by the “little guy” at their police office after he was found in the Stuart Street area.

Can you help, this little guy was found in the Stuart Street area of #Banff on 17 July, He is currently keeping the #BanffCPT lateshift company at the Police office. Anyone know who he belongs to please call 101, quoting incident number 0029/18th. #findthedogahome pic.twitter.com/dz7anG7JJz — ShireNorthPolice (@ShireNPolice) July 17, 2019

If you recognise this dog, contact 101 quoting incident number 0029 of July 18.