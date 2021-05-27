Do you own Britain’s best home bar? Search is on in north and north-east of Scotland

Could the 2021 winner of Britain’s best home bar competition be in the the north or north-east of Scotland?

Many people decided to create their own bars while the pubs were closed and now one of them could now be crowned Britain’s best.

The best home bar competition is returning this year to find another unique at-home bar.

Retailer Liberty Games is asking people to submit their drinking set-ups, from classic British pubs to classy cocktail bars, to the competition.

Lee Morris, from Albrighton in Shropshire, won last year with his bar that features pool tables, drum kits and beer on tap.

Stuart Kerr, technical director at Liberty Games, said: “Last year’s search was incredibly successful, with over 350 entries showing Britain’s creativity during lockdown.

“2020’s winner, Lee, had an incredible home bar set up which included pool tables, draft beer on tap as well as drum kits and seating for guests to enjoy.

“You could see how much effort that went into the bar and it reminded us of an old classic pub, which was why Lee was the lucky winner of a year’s supply of beer, as well as being crowned as having Britain’s best home bar.

“The judges are looking for innovative home bar set ups, from garden sheds transformed during lockdown or just your own corner that you like to sit and enjoy an evening drink. We’re looking forward to seeing all the incredible entries from across Britain this year.”

Organisers are expecting the same high level of entries this year, but so far only one has come from Aberdeen.

The winner will receive a subscription for a year’s supply of beer or a non-alcoholic alternative worth £300.

Entrants must submit a photo of their home bar before July 5 to be in with a chance of winning.