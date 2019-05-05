Do you own a classic car? An Aberdeen charity needs your help with a fundraising event

Owners of classic cars have been urged to take part in a fundraising event which will take them go on a tour of the north-east.

Now in its sixth year, CLAN Cavalcade on June 29, will see vintage vehicles visit some of the most popular venues in Aberdeenshire and Moray throughout the day to raise funds for CLAN Cancer Support.

Starting off at Trepants, Lhanbyrde the route will go across famous restaurant and landmarks including Cluny Fish, Walkers Shortbread, the Cheese Pantry and Woodside Farm.

In previous years, classic cars and motorcycles have taken part in the CLAN Cavalcade including a Porsche 911 and Ferrari F355.

Thousands have pounds have been raised for the cancer support charity since starting in 2014.

A spokeswoman for CLAN said: “Lunch will be at the Grantown East Station and the tour will returning to Elgin to enjoy a celebratory supper at the Sunninghill Hotel.

“We’re keen to hear from owners of classic cars and motorcycles who would like to join us on a tour of north-east Scotland which will raise awareness and funds for CLAN Cancer Support.

“For more information or to sign up please contact us on elgin@clanhouse.org or call CLAN Elgin on 01343 544132.”