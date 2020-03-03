Do you live next to a nightmare next door? Channel 5 is on the hunt for the worst neighbours in the north-east

Do you have a nightmare neighbour? If so, Channel 5 is looking for you.

The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door is on the hunt to find the UK’s most badly behaved neighbours – and is looking to the north-east for help.

The docu-series interviews people across the country who are living with terrible neighbours, chronicling their miseries from disruptive noise levels to threats of physical violence.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

If you have recently had a dispute with neighbours, this could be your chance to air past grievances and settle problems with the help from the court of public opinion.

If you’d like to know more, producers Avalon Factual are looking for people from across the north-east to get in touch with their horror stories.

To take part or find out more, email neighbours@avalonuk.com or give Avalon Factual a call on 02075987392.