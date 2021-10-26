Do you have what it takes to lead historic Lonach Games? Appeal launched for new secretary

The team behind the Lonach Highland Gathering and Games is seeking a new secretary to help take the summer spectacle into its third century.

The Lonach Highland and Friendly Society is looking to fill the vacant leading post after their long-standing secretary Jennifer Stewart decided to step down.

Ms Stewart took the reins of the annual celebrations, which are regarded as one of Scotland’s most iconic traditional events, in 2009 – becoming the first female to hold the position.

Now, a new person will take on the heavy task to fill her shoes ahead of the organisation’s 200th anniversary in 2023.

Secretary to play a key role in the event’s grand return

Around 10,000 people turn out every year to watch the Lonach Highlanders march through Bellabeg to the games field, where they are treated to the usual heavy, athletic, piping and dancing competitions.

Last year was the first time the games have been cancelled since 1945, but are now back on track for a return on August 27 next year.

Alongside the annual gathering, the secretary will also be responsible for arranging the family ceilidh on the evening of the event, a ball the following week and the general meeting and dinner held every December.

In addition, they will be in charge of managing the society’s marketing, promotion and online presence, and oversee the general administration of the organisation.

Anyone interested in applying for the role of secretary with the Lonach Highland and Friendly Society should e-mail info@lonach.org by Friday, November 12.