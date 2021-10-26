Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Do you have what it takes to lead historic Lonach Games? Appeal launched for new secretary

By Denny Andonova
26/10/2021, 3:30 pm Updated: 26/10/2021, 3:52 pm
Lonach Highlanders marching through Strathdon ahead of the 178th Lonach Gathering in 2019.

The team behind the Lonach Highland Gathering and Games is seeking a new secretary to help take the summer spectacle into its third century.

The Lonach Highland and Friendly Society is looking to fill the vacant leading post after their long-standing secretary Jennifer Stewart decided to step down.

Ms Stewart took the reins of the annual celebrations, which are regarded as one of Scotland’s most iconic traditional events, in 2009 – becoming the first female to hold the position.

Now, a new person will take on the heavy task to fill her shoes ahead of the organisation’s 200th anniversary in 2023.

Secretary to play a key role in the event’s grand return

Around 10,000 people turn out every year to watch the Lonach Highlanders march through Bellabeg to the games field, where they are treated to the usual heavy, athletic, piping and dancing competitions.

Last year was the first time the games have been cancelled since 1945, but are now back on track for a return on August 27 next year.

Picture of the March of the Lonach Highlanders and Massed Pipe Bands in 2019. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Alongside the annual gathering, the secretary will also be responsible for arranging the family ceilidh on the evening of the event, a ball the following week and the general meeting and dinner held every December.

In addition, they will be in charge of managing the society’s marketing, promotion and online presence, and oversee the general administration of the organisation.

Anyone interested in applying for the role of secretary with the Lonach Highland and Friendly Society should e-mail info@lonach.org by Friday, November 12.