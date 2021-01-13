Do you have a Nintendo Wii you’re not using? A north-east care home is looking for donations

Staff at a north-east care home have launched an appeal for a computer console to be donated for residents to use.

It’s hoped that someone will donate a Nintendo Wii to Lethen Care Park in Portlethen for residents to play with.

The facility provides nursing care, accommodation and support to a maximum of 57 residents and it is owned by Barchester Health Care.

Anita Rowley, general manager of Lethen Park Care Home, said securing the use of a console would entertain their residents.

She said: “We’re always looking for fun activities to keep our residents entertained and we thought they would love to play on a games console such as a Nintendo Wii.

“We wondered if anyone local had one they would like to donate. Our local community are so supportive, we thought it was worth an ask.”

The Wii was launched by Japanese gaming giant Nintendo in December 2006.

A study by NHS Grampian and Aberdeen University in 2010 found that one of the console’s titles, Wii Fit, was an “acceptable exercise” for elderly people prone to falling.

Participants who attended weekly Wii sessions over a 12 week period at the city’s Woodend Hospital, stood on the Wii’s balance board and performed a range of Wii Fit exercises including jogging; ski slalom; ski jump, hula hoop and yoga.

A walking frame was placed in front of the balance board if the volunteer felt it necessary and the sessions were supervised by two members of the research team.