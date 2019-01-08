DNO increases bid to take over Faroe Petroleum

Norwegian oil explorer DNO has increased its offer to acquire Aberdeen-based Faroe Petroleum.
The Oslo-listed firm has made a revised offer of £1.60 per share, up from an initial £1.52 tabled in November, and values the company at £641.7million.
Faroe’s board has argued the initial offer “significantly undervalues” the company.
Last week Faroe commissioned an independent report suggesting Faroe’s shares are worth between £1.86 and £2.25, which would still place this latest offer under that bracket.
