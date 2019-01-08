Tuesday, January 8th 2019 Show Links
DNO increases bid to take over Faroe Petroleum

by Allister Thomas
08/01/2019, 5:21 pm Updated: 08/01/2019, 5:23 pm
DNO's increased bid values Faroe at values the company at £641.7 million
Norwegian oil explorer DNO has increased its offer to acquire Aberdeen-based Faroe Petroleum.

The Oslo-listed firm has made a revised offer of £1.60 per share, up from an initial £1.52 tabled in November, and values the company at £641.7million.

Faroe’s board has argued the initial offer “significantly undervalues” the company.

Last week Faroe commissioned an independent report suggesting Faroe’s shares are worth between £1.86 and £2.25, which would still place this latest offer under that bracket.

