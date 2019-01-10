DNO could become ‘more dominant’ North Sea player with Faroe takeover

DNO could become a “more dominant player” in the North Sea with its takeover of Faroe Petroleum, according to an analyst.

Faroe’s board yesterday conceded defeat in a long-running takeover battle and advised shareholders to accept DNO’s bid.

Yvonne Telford, a senior analyst with consultancy Westwood Global, said Faroe was a “prime target” for the Oslo-listed company.

Although based in Aberdeen, the majority of Faroe’s operations are in Norway, making it an attractive prospect for DNO which recently returned to the North Sea in 2017, following a six-year hiatus focussing on the Middle East.