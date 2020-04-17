Video: DJ to play 90s hits to raise cash for Aberdeen foodbank

A live DJ stream is set to take place at the weekend in order to raise vital funds to support those in the north-east during the coronavirus pandemic.

All Night Passion, Aberdeen-based DJ and promoter, will host the fundraising event tomorrow in aid of charity Community Foods Initiative North East (CFINE).

The extended four-hour special will play 90s hits from several genres, including house, techno, Eurodance and party jams to keep listeners occupied.

The Evening Express and Original 106 FM have joined forces with four charities to help the vulnerable in the north-east through the Covid-19 crisis.

Aberdeen Cyrenians, CFINE, Social Bite and Aberdeen Foyer have formed a partnership called AC2U, which will help individuals and families who cannot leave their homes to access goods.

Anyone who is struggling due to the impact of coronavirus, or is unable to provide food for themselves or their families, can apply for food, toiletries, baby items and clothing deliveries.

So far it has drawn a huge amount of support from members of the public.

CFINE has had to shut down access to its services such as the food bank and community food pantry due to coronavirus, however has continued to support those in the north-east who need help.

Its SAFE team is also continuing to provide support and advice for those who are facing financial difficulties or need help navigating the welfare system.

Lisa Duthie, chief executive of CFINE, said: “We are grateful for the continued support of All Night Passion and those individuals who contributed in the past or will do so on Saturday.

“The coronavirus outbreak fundamentally altered our lives, and CFINE is no exception. The global pandemic affected our stocks, resulting in severe shortages of much-needed items.

“The funds raised on Saturday will contribute towards purchasing essential food and non-food goods, which will be delivered to people facing difficulty.

“We have experienced a significant increase in the demand for CFINE’s support services. The uptake of emergency food parcels doubled, compared to what CFINE’s food bank would distribute weekly under normal operating conditions.

“We are currently delivering 1,000 emergency food aid weekly with the help of our volunteers and partners.”

It’s not the first time All Night Passion has supported CFINE.

It has organised several fundraising club nights and food collections for the charity in the past six years, and has raised more than £5,000 for various charities in the area including CFINE, Grampian Women’s Aid and Mind.

Tomorrow’s live stream will help to raise vital funds for the social enterprise, which is currently maintaining a contact-free emergency food delivery service during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is benefitting those in the area who are self-isolating and families who are facing difficulties getting access to food.

Mark Paterson, co-founder of All Night Passion, said: “Since the lockdown, we have been exploring different ways to continue our parties. Our weekly live streams have been a great way to bring people together.

“These uncertain times have also made us think more about the increasing number of people relying on food banks.

“Our loyal community have been extremely generous at previous fundraiser events so hopefully a lot can be raised this Saturday.”

The stream will take place tomorrow, April 18, from 8pm until midnight. It can be accessed at twitch.tv/allnightpassion

Donations towards CFINE can be made at cfine.org/fundraisers/all-night-passion

A fundraising target of £250 has been set for the evening.

CFINE is also still accepting donations towards its emergency parcels.

A spokeswoman for the charity added: “CFINE continues to seek the support of the public to maintain a contact-free emergency food delivery service, benefitting those self-isolating individuals and families who are food insecure.

“The coronavirus outbreak affected our stocks, causing a severe shortage of essential food and non-food items, while also experiencing a significantly increased demand for help and support.

“We are delivering twice as many emergency food parcels to people facing difficulty as what we would distribute through the food bank during a normal week.”

How to donate

Online cash donations – https://app.donorfy.com/donate/3YSBIBZ3Z8/Coronavirusappeal

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/donate/638083983420648/

Phone – text ‘AC2U’ to 70085 to donate £5 Anyone able to supply food should email: ICanHelp@AC2U.org

For the Amazon wishlist go to: http://amzn.eu/8sbJELp – please email ICanHelp@ac2u.org to notify when a purchase is made and advise of delivery estimation so staff are available to accept donations

Shopping deliveries can be sent to 62 Summer Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SD

To apply for assistance

Applications can be made through www.AC2U.org or 0300 303 0903 (option 8)