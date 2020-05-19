Diversity will be new normal for Aberdeen firms after Covid-19 lockdown

A business leader believes many north-east firms will continue using new methods to deliver services when lockdown comes to an end.

Roz Taylor, operations manager of Business Gateway, believes companies have become more diverse as a result of the coronavirus crisis – with many forced to find new ways of operating in order to generate income.

Hotels and restaurants have begun offering takeaway food and drink, while firms are also becoming accustomed to remote working and meetings by video call.

Roz believes that for many businesses, their new methods will have proved more efficient.

And she predicted many firms will continue to be more flexible even after the Covid-19 pandemic has passed.

She said: “For some, it has been all about the digital platforms and new ways of presenting information. However, these businesses still have premises they are paying business rates on and we are finding they are phoning us for help on issues around funding.

“Even though they may still be able to trade, it is likely they are not doing so to the level they were before lockdown, so businesses are doing anything they can to minimise the negative effects.

“For those who have had to move to a home-working environment, it’s been very much focused on the digital platforms and getting to grips with different tools and what they are – whether that is Zoom, Teams, Skype or anything else.

“There are a lot of them available but that can pose its own problems in terms of delivering information to clients.

“The key thing for businesses are whether they can communicate clear instructions.

“There has probably been equally as much adaption and move towards businesses working from home as those remaining on their premises.

“A lot of businesses have had to close suddenly and have had to think about how they can make an income.

“Because of that, hotels and restaurants have started doing takeaways. Hotels have started doing cocktails and pints to take away as well so they are adapting.

“Businesses are doing what they can to keep ticking over. We have seen a lot of diversification in business and the way they have adapted to fulfill the demands of the market.”

She added: “I think there will be elements to these new ways of working that will continue after lockdown. What’s not normal at the moment will gradually become so as people get more comfortable with it, and they will provide different opportunities for businesses throughout the period.

“Some businesses will naturally return to the way they delivered their services before because that is what is most efficient and effective for them, but for others they may find the new ways work better.”

Roz said many businesses will continue to use video calls for meetings when it’s not possible for staff to be sitting in the same room.

And she believes many firms will need to further diversify to survive when they are allowed to reopen.

She said: “Some businesses will continue to adapt and change, and will keep delivering their services in a way which will eventually become a new lockdown. People will be expecting different things when we come out of lockdown.

“Going forward, businesses are going to have to think about how they deliver their products and services. There is going to have to be a greater element of flexibility, and there also may be more collaboration between providers.

“I would like to think that will be something that will happen in the future. The high street retailers may find it more difficult to come back because people will continue to go online, so they might have to look at collaborating in order to maximise their income.

“For example, you could have a cafe which is also a hairdresser. That would mean smaller outgoings in terms of things like business rates.

“It would be for the greater good of the local economy.”

Roz maintained the lockdown has been tough on north-east businesses – but has been impressed with how firms have managed to adapt to the sudden change in conditions.

She said: “There are two elements to the lockdown. You have got businesses that are able to remain open and are delivering key services, and they really quickly had to get to grips with what was required from them in terms of delivering health and safety and PPE so they could get their products out into the community.

“That was things like making sure they had enough face masks, right down to putting markers on the floors so people knew how to space themselves.

“It’s been pretty tough on businesses trying to establish what they need to do.

“In offices where services are being delivered, they have had to do things like splitting desks. Taking precautions like that to ensure people are not running the risk of getting the virus has been really important.

“We have also seen a lot of businesses bringing in those workers who need to be in but having everyone else working from home, and that has involved them finding new ways of communicating with their employees, clients and suppliers.”

Business Gateway is continuing to offer support to firms across the region, as well as the rest of Scotland.

Roz said the organisation was working hard to meet the needs of businesses in need of support.

She added: “We have 16 advisers in this region and 150 nationally, and they are working with businesses on the ground. We have developed our offerings in terms of our workshops, which are being delivered as webinars.

“More than 10,000 people have registered nationally since the beginning of April and we are doing everything we can to provide help.

“Any kind of support is welcome at this extremely challenging time.”