Diversions as £100,000 of resurfacing works begin on north-east bypass

A programme of works is due to begin to improve a road in the north-east.

A section of the Peterhead bypass north of Invernettie is to benefit from £100,000 of resurfacing work from Monday.

As part of the project, overnight road closures will be in place from 7.30pm until 6.30am next Saturday.

Drivers will be diverted via the A950 and A982.

Andy Thompson, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “The road closure is necessary to keep everyone safe during the improvements.

“However, we’ve planned this scheme to take place over five nights to limit the impact to road users.

“Our teams will do all they can to minimise disruption and complete the project as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience while we complete these improvements and encourage them to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website and allow extra time to reach their destination.”