Friday, January 18th 2019 Show Links
News / Local

Diversion in place after manhole collapses at Aberdeen roundabout

by Callum Main
18/01/2019, 12:10 pm Updated: 18/01/2019, 12:10 pm
Send us a story

A diversion has been put in place after a manhole on an Aberdeen roundabout collapsed.

The incident happened on the roundabout connecting West North Street, Beach Boulevard and Virginia Street.

Due to the positioning of the issue, a diversion has been put in place, taking motorists down the Beach Boulevard and along the esplanade to the roundabout at the Beach Ballroom and back again.

More from the Evening Express

Breaking

    Cancel