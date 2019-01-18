Diversion in place after manhole collapses at Aberdeen roundabout

A diversion has been put in place after a manhole on an Aberdeen roundabout collapsed.
The incident happened on the roundabout connecting West North Street, Beach Boulevard and Virginia Street.
Due to the positioning of the issue, a diversion has been put in place, taking motorists down the Beach Boulevard and along the esplanade to the roundabout at the Beach Ballroom and back again.
ROADS UPDATE Road closure on part of the top Beach Boulevard roundabout between the eastbound and westbound carriageways due to a collapsed Scottish Water manhole cover; diversion via Beach Boulevard eastbound & Beach Boulevard westbound @scottish_water
