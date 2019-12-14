Helicopter that took off from Aberdeen diverted due to lightning

A helicopter that took off from a city airport was diverted after a suspected lightning strike.

The CHC S92 flew out of Aberdeen International Airport yesterday morning and was en route to an offshore oil platform, carrying 15 passengers and two crew.

Midway through the flight, the pilot requested a “precautionary priority landing”.

The aircraft then diverted to Sumburgh Airport in Shetland and landed at 12.10pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm emergency services were called to Sumburgh Airport in Shetland around 11.45am on Friday after a helicopter was struck by lightning.

“The helicopter returned to the airport and landed safely. All 17 people on board are safe and well. No one has been injured.”

A CHC spokesperson said: “Our crew followed standard procedure and diverted to Sumburgh Airport.”