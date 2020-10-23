Disused land transformed into popular Aberdeen community garden project

A patch of disused land in Aberdeen has been brought back to life as a popular community garden.

John Sergison, who lives in Tillydrone, spent most of lockdown transforming an overgrown plot of land on Hayton Road into a community garden.

The initiative, called Earth ‘n’ Worms, aims to bring people in the area together through gardening and planting.

John, 31, who is originally from Liverpool, explained how the idea came to fruition.

He said: “I’ve always been interested in community projects and what they can provide for people living in an area, in terms of mental health benefits and creating connections between people.

“When I came to Aberdeen I was interested in the idea of using disused land to grow fruit and vegetables which is something that is needed to tackle food insecurity and climate change.

“I moved into a house that had a lot of land at the back which was misused and I just looked at it and saw the potential.

“For years I was chasing the permission to see where I could go with it, then lockdown came and it allowed us to go out and clear the land and get rid of the rubbish and clear space to grow.”

John, who works as a tree surgeon, is now providing open sessions where members of the public can come along and learn about gardening.

He added: “We’ve been looking at the science behind soil, how it’s made, what sort of insects are involved in breaking down organic matters, and planting bulbs for next spring.

“Over winter we will be moving onto planting garlic, onions, cabbages, cauliflower, and things like that.

“We’ve had all ages of people involved including mums with babies, lots of toddlers, teenagers with parents and we’re looking to involve people in the area who feel lonely and perhaps just want to just come and have a cup of tea or a chat.

“We’d like to use the space as an outdoor hub for the people of Tillydrone and the surrounding areas.”

John said he has been “overwhelmed” by the response so far.

He added: “I didn’t know how it would go. I was hoping it would be popular because without community involvement it’s not really much of a community project.

“I’ve been overwhelmed but in a really good way.

“Within Tillydrone there are quite a lot of high rises and flats and unfortunately people don’t have access to gardens, so it’s been good to see people coming and using the space, even for kids to come along and play and bring some toys along with them.

“It’s about being outdoors and appreciating what there is outdoors, and clearing your head away from the normal 9 to 5 of life.”

To find out more about Earth ‘n’ Worms, or to get involved, email earth.n.worms@gmail.com