Disused Aberdeen toilet block set to be demolished

A disused north-east toilet block is to be demolished.

Aberdeen City Council has approved a building warrant to knock down the public toilets at Queen’s Links near the Beach Ballroom.

It is estimated that the works, which were put forward by the council, will cost £20,000 to carry out.

In the warrant the toilet block, situated at the children’s playpark, has been described as redundant.

The well-loved park has been the focus of recent rejuvenation. Work began in December to remove features which have been in the area for a number of years, and to install new equipment.

As part of this the original parts of the park, including the boats and slide structure, have been removed.

A pirate ship has been put in for children to play on.

Now, the toilet block will also be taken away.

The building warrant expires on March 2023, with work to be carried out before this time.