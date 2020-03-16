Disused Aberdeen bakery to be brought back to life by north-east firm

A disused bakery in Aberdeen will be brought back to life by a baker who wants to help reinvigorate the area.

Aitkens Bakery on Glenbervie Road in Torry has been shut since late 2018.

But now a Torry man is baking up a storm by moving into the site where he hopes to open up the store in June.

Gary McAllister was brought up next door to Aitkens Bakery and has worked in the industry since leaving school at 15.

He currently runs The Bread Guy bakery in Inverurie, a wholesaler that sells bread to various companies in the region.

But he will be shutting that site and moving his business to Torry.

He said: “I’ve spent half my life living in Torry and actually lived a couple doors down from Aitkens Bakery so have been familiar with the industry since then.

“I did my apprenticeship at Kelly’s of Cults and always saw the bakery’s ins and outs.

“Right now we are a wholesale bread company selling upmarket products but we are branching out into the confectionery side.

“I am creating new products that will be on sale for the residents of Aberdeen.

“Some of the current bakeries offer very old-fashioned cakes and bakes so there will be a lot of products we can innovate.”

The site on Glenbervie Road has remained empty since 2018 and has been missed by the community.

When the news of Gary’s shop broke on social media, he received numerous good luck messages from residents, which has encouraged him as he carries out preparatory work for the site.

Gary is moving his family back to Torry to run the bakery and is excited about the prospect of feeding the community.

He said: “Business right now is brilliant but we have run out of room here in Inverurie so want to expand the business and this opportunity opened up to us.

“I saw it had closed down before and was disappointed because it was one of the best in Aberdeen.

“Hopefully this new bakery brings new life to the building, the area and the street.

“We are branching out and will also be selling sausage rolls and other hot food to go.

“But I will also be continuing with the bread business as we have lots of loyal customers to continue feeding.”

For Gary, this will be like a homecoming as he gets the chance to work in a building he walked past almost every day as a child.

He wants the Bread Guy Bakery to become a staple of Torry and bring in customers from all around Aberdeen thanks to word of mouth and his great-tasting products.

Gary added: “Every community deserves a good bakery and since I used to live in Torry, I know it would fit in well with the community there.

“I’m going to bring jobs and pride to Torry.

“Production will start in May and we are in the process of installing equipment into the store with the hopes of getting everything in place and then opening in June.”