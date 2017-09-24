Distress flare sparks major search in Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire coastguards were called to a major search last night after a distress flare was fired in what is believed to be a malicious act.

Three coastguard teams and a lifeboat were called out to search after a vessel off Peterhead spotted the flare at around 8.45pm on Saturday.

Both land and sea had to be searched, with the flare found in the Dales Park area of Peterhead at around 10pm.

The Peterhead lifeboat and coastguard teams from Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Cruden Bay were involved in the search.

It was believed to be a malicious act, and the incident was reported to police.

A spokesman for RNLI said: “The RNLI Peterhead Tamar Lifeboat ‘The Misses Robertson of Kintail’ was requested to launch by UK Coastguard on Saturday 24 September 2017 at 8.55pm with its volunteer crew to a reported sighting of a distress flare off Peterhead.

“After a successful search of the bay and east of the harbour without finding a casualty, the lifeboat was stood down, and returned to its station at 10.30pm.”

A coastguard spokesman said: “There have been a lot of resources out and about looking for this because it is a recognised distress signal so you think someone is in distress until we locate where it has been fired from.

“We have handed it over to the police now for them to follow up.”