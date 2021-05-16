Distinctive equipment worth over £10,000 stolen from Peterhead property

A distinctive ride-on lawn mower and flatbed trailer valued at over £10,000 have been stolen from a Peterhead village.

Officers are looking for information on the items after they were stolen from a property on Deer Road West in Maud overnight on Monday, May 10 into Tuesday, May 11.

The Orange Cabot ride on lawn mower is valued at almost £8,000, and the double axel 10×5 flatbed trailer is valued at £2,500.

Officers investigating a theft from Maud, Peterhead, are asking anyone who has seen, or been offered, the stolen goods… Posted by North East Police Division on Sunday, May 16, 2021

Anyone who has seen the items either in person or online for sale, or has information about the theft, is asked to get in touch with officers as soon as possible.

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0594 of 11 May.

An anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.