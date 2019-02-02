Saturday, February 2nd 2019 Show Links
Delays after jack-knifed lorry shuts section of A96

by Ana Da Silva
02/02/2019, 4:39 pm Updated: 02/02/2019, 4:53 pm
A jack-knifed lorry has shut a major stretch of a north-east road.

Police and ambulance services were called to the A96 at Tarnash, just a mile south of Keith.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The call came in to us at 3.15pm to a lorry obstructing the road.

“The road is shut one mile south of Keith to Tarnash.

“Recovery is en-route and there appeared to be some fuel leaks on the road.”

***ROAD OBSTRUCTED A96 SOUTH OF KEITH***Police Scotland are currently dealing with lorry obstructing the road about 1…

Posted by North East Police Division on Saturday, 2 February 2019

There were no reports of injuries and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

It comes after commuters faced major disruptions yesterday afternoon into this morning after a similar incident on the A96.

Major disruption after jack-knifed lorry closes north-east road

