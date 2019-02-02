Delays after jack-knifed lorry shuts section of A96

A jack-knifed lorry has shut a major stretch of a north-east road.

Police and ambulance services were called to the A96 at Tarnash, just a mile south of Keith.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The call came in to us at 3.15pm to a lorry obstructing the road.

“The road is shut one mile south of Keith to Tarnash.

“Recovery is en-route and there appeared to be some fuel leaks on the road.”

There were no reports of injuries and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

It comes after commuters faced major disruptions yesterday afternoon into this morning after a similar incident on the A96.