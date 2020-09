Trains between Aberdeen and Inverness have been cancelled today.

A replacement bus service has been put on for those wishing to travel.

The alteration comes as a Met Office yellow warning remains in place for much of the north west Highlands, including the Western Isles.

Ferry services on the west coast and other rail routes have also been disrupted with the 10.20am Kyle of Lochalsh to Inverness ScotRail service also cancelled.