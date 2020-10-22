Disruption to train services due to adverse weather

Train services in and out of the north-east have been cancelled due to the weather.

The line between Portlethen and Aberdeen has been closed to allow for an inspection to be carried out.

As a result, train services running across the whole ScotRail network will be cancelled or revised.

The disruption is expected to last until around 5pm.

Meanwhile, the line between Nairn and Elgin has also been closed.

It comes after the heavy rainfall from this morning, which resulted in residential streets and homes being flooded in Ellon.

A statement by ScotRail said: “Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Portlethen and Aberdeen, services will be disrupted.

“The line has been closed until a full inspection can be carried out.

“Because of severe weather between Inverness and Aberdeen all lines are disrupted.

“Disruption is expected to last until around 5pm today.”

Replacement bus services and ticket acceptance have been put in place.