Disruption to Aberdeen services after person hit by train

Rail services to and from Aberdeen were disrupted today after a person was hit by a train.

Services travelling between the north-east and Glasgow were altered between 9.30am and 12pm yesterday following the incident between Stirling and Croy.

Sadly, we've had reports of a person being hit by a train between #Stirling and Croy. The line is currently closed. The emergency services are on their way to the scene. ^Angus pic.twitter.com/yYoLipWIQp — ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 22, 2019

As a result, ScotRail services to and from Aberdeen were delayed for several hours, however the line has now reopened and services have returned to normal.

In the wake of the incident, ScotRail urged anyone struggling with mental health problems to reach out for support.

A Scotrail spokesman said: “Anyone affected by this incident can contact Samaritans for free of charge, any time, from any phone, on 116 123.”