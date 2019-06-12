Wednesday, June 12th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Disruption to Aberdeen services after person hit by train near Newcastle

by Callum Main
12/06/2019, 3:15 pm
One of LNER’s new Azuma trains at London King’s Cross station (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
One of LNER’s new Azuma trains at London King’s Cross station (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Send us a story

Rail services to and from Aberdeen were delayed today after a person was hit by a train in England.

The incident on the East Coast Mainline happened near Newcastle earlier this morning.

As a result LNER services to and from Aberdeen have been delayed by around three hours.

Today’s  7.52am service to Kings Cross was delayed by 179 minutes according to LNER, with the 9.52am service to London cancelled at Edinburgh.

Other services including the 10am service from Kings Cross to Aberdeen has also been affected.

Elsewhere on the line an electrical fault between Dunbar and Berwick-upon-Tweed has also caused delays to services.

 

 

Breaking