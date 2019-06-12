Disruption to Aberdeen services after person hit by train near Newcastle

Rail services to and from Aberdeen were delayed today after a person was hit by a train in England.

The incident on the East Coast Mainline happened near Newcastle earlier this morning.

As a result LNER services to and from Aberdeen have been delayed by around three hours.

#LNERUpdate Due to a person being hit by a train the 14:30 Edinburgh to London King's Cross service has been cancelled. It will no longer call at Edinburgh, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Newcastle, Darlington, York and London. — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) June 12, 2019

Today’s 7.52am service to Kings Cross was delayed by 179 minutes according to LNER, with the 9.52am service to London cancelled at Edinburgh.

Other services including the 10am service from Kings Cross to Aberdeen has also been affected.

If you or someone close to you has been affected by this incident or other, there is always someone to talk to. The CALM Helpline number is 0800 58 58 58, or 0808 802 58 58 in London. You can also visit their website https://t.co/RJClzjMfse for confidential Webchat. — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) June 12, 2019

Elsewhere on the line an electrical fault between Dunbar and Berwick-upon-Tweed has also caused delays to services.