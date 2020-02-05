Disruption on Aberdeen road expected to last for two months

Disruption on a major Aberdeen road is set to continue for around two months.

Building works in the area around West North Street will not be completed until April.

The work, which began on Monday, is necessary in order for ducts to be installed below street level as part of the district heat and power scheme.

They will service North East Scotland College on nearby Gallowgate.

The works mean the West North Street car park’s southern pedestrian exit is also set to remain closed.

And pedestrians have been warned to adhere to temporary street signs at crossing points in the area.