Disruption for north-east train commuters following railway line checks

Heavy rain accompanied with rail safety checks have resulted in a number of train delays and cancellations this morning for rail passengers in the north-east.

Train services between Aberdeen and Inverness will terminate at Elgin and restarted from Forres to allow for safety inspections of the track.

Services are expected to resume around 12pm this afternoon.

NEW: We've had reports of a safety inspection on the track near Elgin. For safety reasons, services will be unable to run between Aberdeen and Inverness. We will be arranging for your rail tickets to be accepted on local bus routes, and we will confirm once this is in place. pic.twitter.com/hiAta3sCbH — ScotRail (@ScotRail) November 18, 2020

“Network Rail engineers are on the line and working to get this fixed as quickly as possible.”