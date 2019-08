Passengers travelling to Aberdeen by train are experiencing delays and cancellations due to a fault.

ScotRail has said that a fault with the signalling system at Broughty Ferry means that trains have to run at a reduced speed on the line towards Aberdeen.

Trains between Dundee and Montrose may be cancelled or delayed by 20 minutes with disruption expected until 5pm today.

The rail operator has confirmed staff are on site and “working hard” to get services back on schedule.