Disruption expected in Aberdeen during superfast broadband works

An area of Aberdeen is set to be disrupted to allow works to introduce faster internet.

As part of the City Fibre project, several streets in Ferryhill will either be disrupted or closed entirely in the coming months.

The duct-laying work is hoped to produce a surge in web speeds across the city, with the project already being rolled out for those in Kincorth and Northfield.

Starting on June 13, various streets will be hit with the traffic orders, which have just been announced by Aberdeen City Council.

Parking restrictions will be in effect from the start of the period until July 24 on both sides of Prospect Terrace as well as several other streets in the area.

The restriction will be marked by traffic cones.

There will also be closures on Millburn Street on June 20 for three days, Prospect Terrace on two occasions from June 24 for six days and July 4 for three days.

All closures will be in effect from 8am until 5pm.

Albury Road will also be closed between June 24 and June 25, with a further parking restriction on surrounding roads from 8am to 5pm between June 17 and July 28, which will also be marked by no-waiting cones when in effect.