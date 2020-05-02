‘Disrespectful’ bikers slammed for riding through Aberdeen crematorium grounds

A councillor has slammed “disrespectful” bikers who rode through an Aberdeen crematorium.

Police have been alerted to a number of incidents in the west of Aberdeen in recent weeks of people riding off-road motorcycles irresponsibly at the Crematorium and Hazlehead golf course.

On several occasions, people on motorcycles are understood to have ridden through the Aberdeen Crematorium ground at Hazlehead.

Councillor for the area Martin Greig said: “The crematorium is a special location for almost everyone in the city.

“It is a place that holds a lot of memories. It should have a quiet and thoughtful environment.

“The misuse of the site by the bikers is really distressing. Their disrespectful behaviour brings up various emotions. I think it is very sad that they have no thought for the sensitivity of this place. Some will be angry at the uncaring attitude.”

Lord Provost Barney Crockett also hit out at the culprits, branding their actions “appalling”.

He said: “Every right-minded person in Aberdeen would be disgusted at behaviour like this. The crematorium means a great deal to us and it should be respected.

“My own father’s ashes are scattered there and it is a very special place for a lot of people.

“Despite this appalling behaviour, I am sure the people of Aberdeen will rally round and help put a stop to this.

“We have a great record of supporting the police in this city and I’m sure anyone with information on what has happened will be in contact with them.”

The issue came to light in a report submitted by Police Scotland to Craigiebuckler and Seafield Community Council.

The report reads: “Over the last month we have received calls relating to motorbikes and mopeds being ridden on and off road, predominantly around the crematorium and the golf course.

“We continue to work with partners in response to specific complaints in terms of road traffic offences and to make use of antisocial behaviour legislation.

“Residents in the areas affected by antisocial driving are encouraged to contact police on 101 at the time, to report incidents and provide as much description as possible for us to take positive action.”