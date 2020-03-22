Disney dream comes true for Aberdeen dance school

An Aberdeen dance school has won more than 40 trophies in an international dance competition.

Aberdeen Academy of Performing Arts travelled to France this month to perform in the competition which sees schools from all over the world compete at Disneyland Paris.

The International Festival of Dance and Performing Arts (IFDPA) is the premier dance championship at the park, attracting competitors from over 30 countries.

Rachel Mearns, owner of the school, said this is the fifth year they have taken part in the event.

She said: “We came home with 43 trophies for first to third places, two costume characterisation awards and five musical interpretation awards. A total of 169 medals have come back to Aberdeen between 23 kids. Never ever did we imagine we would do so well.”

One of the school’s dancers was awarded first place in the senior dance competition, while another came third in the junior dance championship.

A total of 23 of her students headed to the venue and gave solo, duet and group performances in both dancing and singing.

Together they put on a 20-minute performance in the park, which was performed on the “videopolis” stage – a venue created for the very first Lion King musical.

Their teacher said: “The kids were just so excited and it’s quite a young age.

“The majority of them were nine or 10 years old, so for them it was a huge opportunity, and some of them had never competed before either, so it was a big deal for them.”

Competition was stiff, and the Aberdeen team were up against professionally trained dancers from around the globe, making their win of 43 trophies even more meaningful, according to Rachel.

She added: “A lot of schools that go on these trips audition within their studios and only take their best dancers.

“So some of the kids they are competing against train day in and day out.

“All the parents came over as well, they were totally on a high. They were crying and so proud of the kids.

“It’s a really great atmosphere, and a really good time. We’re all sad that were back now.”

Rehearsals began in October for the group events, with private lessons for children to learn the choreography.

The studio, which officially opened in the city in 2010, has been running since 2005.

The school has now returned to preparing its students for their next round of exams and shows, but said they look forward to returning to the event next year.