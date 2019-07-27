‘Dishonest’ north-east dentist barred after catalogue of botched procedures

A dentist who botched procedures and then shredded records has been labelled “dishonest” and barred from practising.

Tobias Rinke was working at Blairdaff Dental Practice in Inverurie between November 2015 and April 2017 when six patients accused him of wrongdoing.

Mr Rinke, 55, is no longer associated with the practice.

The General Dental Practice held a committee hearing in London this month and has published a report into its findings.

It said: “The dishonest behaviour found proved is serious. It involved an attempt by Mr Rinke to cover up the inadequacies in his records by making entries retrospectively, months after the treatment, without indicating the entries were retrospective, shredding of records and presenting the amended records as the original records.

“Such conduct is damaging to the reputation of the dental profession and public confidence in it.

“Given the serious findings made by the committee and the gravity of the dishonest behaviour, including the risk of repetition in the absence of remediation, an immediate order is necessary for the protection of the public and otherwise in the public interest.”

According to the report, of more than 50 allegations made against Mr Rinke, 13 were withdrawn and only five were found not proved by the committee.

In one case, Mr Rinke fitted a patient with a temporary bridge – and the patient complained it often needed to be altered and caused her to bite her cheek and lip as it had been fitted poorly.

Eleven months later, she had a permanent bridge fitted and the GDC concluded it was a poor fit and caused speech problems.

The committee found Mr Rinke failed to make arrangements for the patient to resolve this issue or keep proper records – before altering those records and shredding notes in 2017.

A Blairdaff Dental Practice spokesman said: “Mr Rinke is no longer associated with the practice and has not been for some time.“

Mr Rinke, who was not present at the hearing, was unavailable for comment.

The GDC acknowledged he had shown some insight into his actions.