Disgust over littering beside Aberdeen sports centre

The boss of a sports centre has hit out at the “disgraceful” amount of litter left near the site.

Alistair Robertson, managing director of Sport Aberdeen, has spoken of his disgust at the rubbish dumped outside the Snowsports Centre and nearby football pitches.

He said the Garthdee centre had become the target of persistent littering, with dog waste and broken glass regularly found on the ground outside.

The Sport Aberdeen chief stressed it was not fair to expect his staff to clean up other people’s waste.

Garthdee councillor Ian Yuill has also criticised the amount of rubbish at the facility.

And he urged the community to tidy up after themselves.

The centre has been open since 1967 and is operated by Sport Aberdeen.

The charity is an arm’s-length organisation that runs most of the city’s sport and leisure facilities.

Mr Robertson said: “The littering in the surrounding area is a disgrace and completely unacceptable.

“It is hugely disappointing to see such a clear lack of regard and respect for this venue in the heart of a community.

“There needs to be a sense of pride and ownership.

“It is the responsibility of the public to clean up after themselves.

“Not only does this pose a health hazard to children, it is also unfair of me to expect my staff to clear up other people’s waste.

“I would encourage the local community, when witnessing antisocial behaviour of this nature, to help us by sending photos either directly to Sport Aberdeen or to the local police.”

The nearby football pitches are used by all ages and abilities with children from schools and community groups often visiting the site.

Yuill said: “The amount of litter, refuse and dog waste bags at the playing fields at the Aberdeen Snowsports Centre is disgraceful.

“This litter and dog waste must be removed as soon as possible.

“It is important that people do not drop litter and dog waste bags at the playing fields.

“They are a vital community asset and we all need to look after them.”

Sport Aberdeen recently invested £100,000 in the snow sports centre in a bid to encourage more people to take up physical exercise.

A new travellator was opened last month as part of the six-figure revamp.

The moving walkway was installed to help both children and adults with additional support needs access the slopes.