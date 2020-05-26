Disgust as Aberdeen supermarket queue jumper coughs in OAP’s face

A vulnerable former nurse has hit out after she was coughed on by a fellow shopper who attempted to push in front of her.

The 67-year-old, who suffers from arthritis and asthma and lives alone, was doing her weekly shop in Morrisons on King Street when another woman attempted to push in front of her in the queue.

When she challenged her, the woman deliberately coughed in her face.

The victim, who worked for the NHS for more than 40 years, asked not to be named for fear of repercussions, reported the incident to Police Scotland.

Now she has admitted she considers herself fortunate not to have contracted Covid-19.

She said: “The woman was with an older man and tried to push in front of me in the queue for the kiosk. When I challenged her she turned round and coughed directly in my face.

“It was absolutely disgusting – especially with everything that’s going on just now.

“It was really upsetting and I was really scared I was going to end up with coronavirus – particularly because I’m classed as vulnerable.

“I always wear a face covering when I’m out because of my asthma but because it happened so suddenly I was really scared it wasn’t over my mouth.

“Thankfully I don’t seem to have caught anything and for that, I’m thanking my lucky stars.

“But it was a horrible experience for anyone.”

The former nurse added she was disappointed in the way the situation was handled by the supermarket.

She said: “They just didn’t seem to know how to handle the situation. There was no attempt to stop the woman leaving, even though they could see her standing in the car park.

“The security guard even told me to walk the other way as she was standing there.

“I don’t understand why they couldn’t stop her leaving, even though they saw what happened.

“It was really disappointing the way they handled it.”

A spokeswoman for Morrisons said it was aware of the incident and was assisting police.

She said: “We spoke to the customer in store and advised her to contact the police to investigate this incident. We are co-operating with the police and have shared our CCTV footage with them.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “The matter has been reported to us and inquiries are ongoing.

“No one has been arrested or charged.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2124 of May 13.