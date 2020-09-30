Disgraced Aberdeen doctor permitted to return to work after 12 month ban

A disgraced north-east doctor who took payment for procedures he did not carry out has had his suspension lifted.

Dr Pandeshwar Gururaj, a consultant anaesthetist, was handed a 12-month ban last year after a tribunal found he had pocketed money he was not entitled to.

The doctor, who was trained in India and qualified in 1986, had worked for NHS Grampian from 2005 but from 2016 was also employed at Albyn Hospital, a private practice in Aberdeen.

Last year, he was found to have added his named to documents relating to procedures, allowing him to take payment for work he had not carried out.

And on two occasions, he pocketed money from patients who were paying for their own treatment.

The incident was reported by a senior colleague at Albyn.

His suspension had been due to expire next month – and at a hearing to determine whether it would be continued or whether Dr Gururaj would be allowed to return to work, it was found his fitness to practise was no longer impaired.

In deciding to lift the suspension, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) heard Dr Gururaj had taken steps to repay the money and had also undertaken voluntary work with the British Red Cross.

Tribunal documents read: “Dr Gururaj apologised for his previous misconduct and expressed deep shame and remorse.

“He told the Tribunal that he had not been thinking clearly when he behaved dishonestly.

“He was not being paid on time by those he undertook services for and he was unhappy that their systems had let him down.

“He described the impact of stress at work, as well as tensions within his family life, but recognised that his actions between 2015 and February 2018 were completely unacceptable.

“Dr Gururaj told the Tribunal of the voluntary work he had undertaken while his registration has been suspended and spoke with pride of the work he had undertaken with the British Red Cross at one of their charity shops.

“He referred to the amount of educational activities he has undertaken including professional development and private study of Sinhalese.”

Outlining the decision, the MPTS added: “The Tribunal has found that Dr Gururaj’s insight into his behaviour is substantial and comprehensive; he has taken all reasonable steps to remediate his misconduct and minimise the risk of repetition.

“The Tribunal is satisfied that Dr Gururaj is safe to return to unrestricted practice and that it is in the public interest that he should be allowed to do so.”

At the time he was handed a suspension, Dr Gururaj said he “could not explain” his actions and he was suspended from the profession for 12 months.

The MPTS judgment stated: “He said that at the time he did not feel that adding his name to the theatre charge sheets was dishonest, but now that he has reflected he knows it was totally dishonest.

“He said that he was not thinking straight and his mind was clouded because of the stress he was going through.”

The doctor said it followed “a number of occasions” where he had not received payment from care providers or health insurance firms.

And it was stated that, while this did not justify what happened, it may “go some way” to explaining why he behaved in that way.

Dr Gururaj will be allowed to resume work on October 24.