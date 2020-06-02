Disgraced Aberdeen councillor’s suspension extended

An Aberdeen councillor who was convicted of sexual assault has had his suspension from the council extended by the Standards Commission.

Alan Donnelly is now banned until September while the watchdog finalise a report into his misconduct.

The former Conservative deputy lord provost has refused to stand down from the council after being convicted of sexual assault at a city function in 2018.

He denied touching his victim’s face, hair and body and kissing him on the face but was found guilty at trial in December.

The Torry and Ferryhill representative was placed on the sex offender’s register and ordered to pay his victim £800 in compensation.

He quit the Conservative party after his conviction.

He was initially suspended by the Standards Commission for three months, but that has now been extended until September 3.

That will give the watchdog time to finalise a report on Donnelly and they are the only organisation who can remove him from the council.

Announcing the renewed suspension, the Standards Commission said it “remained concerned that public confidence in the ethical standards framework would be

adversely affected if Councillor Donnelly was allowed to continue to act while complaints of such a serious nature, involving criminal conduct, were outstanding against him”.

They also feared that it would have an adverse impact on the council’s reputation and concluded that it was “proportionate and in the public interest” to extend the suspension.