Worley has been branded a “disgrace” by union bosses after terminating workers without furlough at a Shetland oil and gas terminal.

The energy services firm, which operates the gas export pipeline to the Sullom Voe facility, has “refused” to furlough its 27 workers there, instead making them redundant.

Worley has been contacted for comment.

Unite the union said the redundancies had been blamed on the oil price crash as well as the added pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.

