In Pictures: Discovery of old documents just the ticket for look into history of Aberdeen’s airport

New documents illustrating the fascinating history of the city’s airport have been uncovered.

And officials from Aberdeen International Airport are so impressed by one of them – the first-ever fare payer’s ticket – they have decided to put it on display.

Airport staff were going through boxes and discovered a unique batch of documents.

The cache includes a 105-year-old logbook detailing the flight training progress of the airport’s founding father Eric Gandar Dower, from the time he joined military school in the summer of 1915.

The book details each flight Mr Dower took in July and August of that year, providing details on weather conditions, routes and what he learned from the experience.

The bundle also includes a ticket from the first fare-paying passenger the airport carried from June 1 1936 as Aberdeen Airways Ltd.

It is in the name of Mr W Porter, who was collected at the Queens Hotel in Shetland before taking a flight to Aberdeen.

Mr Porter paid the sum of £5 for his ticket – the equivalent of £355.70 in today’s money.

It shows Mr Porter’s luggage was to be collected for the pilot.

The ticket will go on display in the Northern Lights Lounge for customers to enjoy while they wait for boarding.

A spokesman for the airport said: “We are delighted that these historical items will be put on display at our terminal.

“The first fare-paying passenger ticket from Shetland to Aberdeen is a huge part of our airport’s history and the ticket is in great condition.”

Mr Dower established the airport and pioneered Scottish Air Lines between Aberdeen and Edinburgh, Glasgow, Wick, Thurso, Kirkwall and Stromness.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He also launched the first British/Norwegian air link between Newcastle and Stavanger in 1937.

Mr Dower served as a flight lieutenant in the Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve from 1940 to 1943.

He established Aberdeen Airlines, which was founded on January 2 1934 as Aberdeen Airways, with its first service on September 19 1934 from Glasgow to Aberdeen using a Short Scion.

It later operated from Aberdeen to Orkney and Shetland using the twin-engined De Havilland Dragon.

In 1937 the company changed name to Allied Airways. The airline continued to operate during the Second World War.

On April 12 1947 the airline was merged into British European Airways.

The bundle also includes a photograph of Mr Dower meeting the Queen and Prince Philip along with images of the airport’s check-in counter in its early years.

One of Mr Dower’s logbook entries reads: “I made an awful get off. The machine swung left and I could not get her straight over sewage farm, which I only cleared by a few feet. She settled down and I did left and right-hand turns. Very fair landing.”

The airport spokesman added: “The logbook shows he had a steep learning curve when becoming a pilot in 1915 when he was just 21 years old.”

“We are very proud to celebrate the achievements of Mr Dower. From the airport’s origins in 1934 it has evolved considerably and we are in the final stages of concluding our £20 million airport transformation.”