Disappointment as Celebrate Aberdeen parade cancelled due to Covid-19 lockdown

City leaders have spoken of their disappointment after a popular parade was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but told how they looked forward to its return next year.

The organisers of Celebrate Aberdeen have taken the decision to cancel this year’s Celebrate Aberdeen parade and events weekend as well as the Celebrate Aberdeen Awards.

The parade and events weekend were scheduled for August 29 and 30 with the awards ceremony planned for three weeks later.

Last year, more than 150 organisations took part in the parade which travels the length of Aberdeen’s Union Street. In addition to third sector organisations, the parade also features cultural organisations, youth groups, sports clubs and music, dance and entertainment groups.

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson said: “We are very disappointed to see the inevitable cancellation of Celebrate Aberdeen 2020 as it brings so much to the city centre and, of course, shines a light on our tremendous third sector from across the north-east.

“However before we know it, preparations will begin in earnest for the 2021 event and we will look to continue to support Morven and her team in bringing this wonderful event back to the city.”

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Barney Crockett added: “Celebrate Aberdeen is a landmark event and it is with great sadness that the 2020 event has been cancelled.

“I have no doubt that the 2021 event will prove just as fantastic as ever and I’ll be sure to work on something alongside the organisers when it is safe to do so.”

Celebrate Aberdeen founder Morven Mackenzie said: “Although the events are still some months away, we have made the decision to cancel.

“Last year we had 4,000 people parading with thousands more turning up to watch the parade. Because of the scale of event, we didn’t feel it was appropriate for it to go ahead this year.

“It’s deeply disappointing of course, because Celebrate Aberdeen was founded to showcase and celebrate the enormous contribution that charities, voluntary groups and social enterprises make to the lives of countless people. The awards night takes that one step further by recognising outstanding contributions made by individuals and organisations across the third sector.

“We are now looking at ways that Celebrate Aberdeen can continue to support and promote what all these groups are doing to help others in these difficult and challenging times. The third sector has been a lifeline for so many people during this time and now more than ever there is a lot to celebrate.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: