Disappointment after north-east town’s Christmas lights vandalised

A north-east group has expressed its disappointment after Christmas lights were damaged over the festive period.

The Turriff Christmas Lights Group fundraises at least £4,000 each year to ensure that the Square is decorated with lights and a Christmas tree.

However, the committee says that the illuminations on the tree were broken some time between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

A statement from the Turriff Christmas Lights Group said: “While it is disappointing that the lights on the Christmas tree in the Square were damaged, The Turriff Christmas Lights Group would very much like to thank the community for their support at all fundraising activities.”

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid, who lives in Turriff and regularly attends the switch-on ceremony with his family, said: “This is very disappointing.

“I cannot understand the motivation of those responsible.

“I hope the culprits are tracked down and held to account for their actions.”

The Turriff Business Association said it was working hard to get CCTV for the town centre finalised.