Disappointment after donations stolen from north-east castle

Staff at a north-east castle have reported donations left by members of the public stolen.

The gardens team at Fyvie Castle said the theft took place overnight between Thursday and Friday this week, with police contacted yesterday when the discovery was made.

Employees said the honesty box, which is outside the walled garden, was taken apart and most of the money inside stolen.

The team has urged anyone who may have information, or might have seen anyone take the money, to contact Police Scotland on 101.

Anti-social behaviour in the car park and driveway of the castle was also reported.

A statement on the castle’s social media said: “We were so disappointed to discover that overnight someone has taken apart our honesty box outside the walled garden and removed most of the donations kindly left by our visitors, which help with our considerable running costs.

“If anyone has any information or saw anything please get in touch.

“As well as reporting the theft to the police, we have also reported the growing issue of anti-social behaviour from boy racers in the car park and driveway.

“Many thanks for your continued support.”

Donations are used to support the running costs of maintaining the castle’s grounds.