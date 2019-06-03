Disappointment after Aberdeen to Oslo flights scrapped

An airline is to axe a route serving Aberdeen’s airport, while another firm has cut flights, the Evening Express can reveal.

Loganair has said it will no longer fly between Aberdeen International Airport and Oslo as of Friday.

Meanwhile, Flybe has also said it is cancelling Saturday flights on five summer weekends.

Airport chiefs said they were disappointed at the news and businesses have expressed frustration.

One business owner, who asked not to be named, said he contacted Loganair to change a flight from Aberdeen to Oslo and was told no alternative dates were available as the route was being withdrawn.

He said: “This is a blow. It means you can now only travel to Oslo direct on SAS (Scandinavian Airlines), paying £480 – much more expensive than Loganair.

“The only other option is going with KLM to Oslo via Amsterdam, paying up to £800 for a Monday to Friday round trip.”

Another passenger, who asked not to be named, said: “The company I run is going to be inconvenienced because the cost of this route is now double, and the flight timings make it much more inconvenient to do business in Oslo. It will set several north-east firms back, particularly in the oil industry.”

Loganair commercial director Kay Ryan said: “The Oslo closure, while regrettable, will also allow us to further evaluate our options on other new destinations we are currently investigating.”

She said customers who booked flights after Friday have been told, with alternative arrangements or a full refund offered.

“We apologise for any inconvenience to these customer,” she said.

Flybe said it will not fly between Aberdeen and Belfast on Saturdays from June 29 to July 27.

There is currently one flight in either direction on that route on Saturdays. Flights on other days are unaffected.

A spokesman said: “In line with common airline industry practice, Flybe regularly reviews all of its routes in line with seasonal demand.

“This has resulted in some adjustments being made to its 2019 summer programme.

“Those customers who are affected will be rebooked on alternative flights as near to their original departure as possible, or offered a full refund.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “We’re disappointed, but would point out that passengers can still travel to Norway direct on the daily service operated by SAS.”