Disappointment after Aberdeen drive-thru coffee shop plans scrapped

The firm behind plans to create a new drive-thru coffee shop in an Aberdeen community has told of its disappointment after its review was rejected.

Kemble Estates had put forward a planning application to Aberdeen City Council to build a drive-thru restaurant on Intown Road, Bridge of Don.

It was planned to be a Starbucks restaurant, which would have been placed next to the KFC drive-thru that has not yet opened.

Michael Kemble, director of Kemble Estates, said no decision had been made on whether an appeal would be put forward, due to costs attached.

He said: “We’re pretty disappointed about the result, we’ve been working in Aberdeen for many years.

“We asked for a review of the original decision and listening to the councillors it was rejected on transport issues.

“We spent four or five months as part of the application process looking at the roads and there was no objections.”

At the local review body, councillors chose to back officers recommendations to refuse the proposal, based on concerns around traffic at the site, and the potential for it to back up, causing problems on Ellon Road.

These concerns had been raised by the Bridge of Don Community Council, who were worried about the number of vehicles that might be using the various sites in the area at once.

Kemble Estates spent more than £140,000 on road improvement works, including for the KFC site being built, which included the junction space being widened.

Michael added: “We put double yellow lines in as well to stop people parking there if they’re going into McDonald’s.

“The site has been empty for probably around 10 years, it’s not looking likely to change any time soon, which is a shame.

“It would have generated income for Aberdeen and it would have improved the area.

“We are disappointed. We’re not sure if we’ll go forward from here, we’ve spent an awful lot of money on the site already and the next stage is expensive, i’m not sure if there’s appetite for that as how much more money are we going to spend on it.

“It’s something my company will have to weigh up.”

Last week, councillor Marie Boulton, convener of the local review body, said planners chose to uphold the refusal for planning permission following the review.

She added: “There were some strong objections from the community council.”