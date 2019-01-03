Disabled spaces to be introduced near Aberdeen shops

Parking bays for blue badge holders could be introduced near a row of shops in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council said it would consider the request after representatives of Cragiebuckler and Seafield Community Council raised the issue of parking problems in the Seafield shops on Countesswells Road on behalf of a resident.

The council recently wrote to the community council about the issue.

Its letter said: “The layout provides more parking spaces than a fully designed layout.

“When this was looked at previously, the plan was to remove parking in the area and provide more of a pedestrianised area in front of the shops.

“Because of the council’s current financial constraints, there are no current proposals to take forward such a scheme.”

A community council spokesman said: “The council has asked traffic management to consider disabled parking provision in the area.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter