Directors reveal they closed Aberdeen pub after noise complaint ‘determined fate of our bar’

Directors who turned around the fortunes of a struggling Aberdeen pub have explained why they chose to close it down.

The Evening Express revealed last week that the Gilcomston Bar, in Gilcomston Steps, Aberdeen, had shut its doors under the present ownership last month, despite it being a thriving hub.

Now the directors have explained the reasons behind their decision, claiming noise was to blame.

The directors said they were proud of what they had achieved in their time behind the bar.

They said: “When the bar was taken over on July 29, 2016, on average it had only two customers on a Saturday and hardly any during the week, some days there being no customers at all.

“By the time we left, the bar had seven employees – six of whom had previously been unemployed.”

The pub staff and customers raised £2,000 for the Dreams Come True charity in the space of nine months.

Directors explained that a defining point in the transformation of the pub was when they started to arrange live music and karaoke nights – and complaints arose in March.

They said: “This resulted in us being served with a Noise Abatement Notice (NAN).

“The live bands were stopped immediately.

“During the weekend, we would have between 40 to 60 customers most nights, with our customers ranging from 19 to our oldest customer being a gentleman at 85 who travelled across on Sundays to sing – it made his weekend.”

The directors said they co-operated with Aberdeen City Council and their landlord Trust Inns but they were unable to overcome the problems raised by the NAN.

This “determined the fate of our bar,” said the directors.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Following complaints regarding elevated noise levels coming from Gilcomston Bar, officers from our environmental health team investigated the matter and subsequently issued a NAN. The recipient did not appeal the NAN.”

The directors added: “We would like to thank the customers who have contacted us since hearing the sad news of the bar having to close its doors.”

A spokeswoman for Trust Inns said the pub was on the market and they hoped new managers would in place soon.