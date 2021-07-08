Director removed from Trump International Golf Links Scotland

Trump International Golf Links Scotland has removed one of its directors currently under investigation for tax fraud in New York.

Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organisation, has been charged with multiple counts of tax fraud.

Today, the 73-year-old has been removed as one of the directors of the Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen, near Balmedie.

An update from Companies House declares the appointment has been “terminated” from Trump International Golf Club Scotland, a holding company that owns Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf resort.

He was also terminated as a “person with significant control”, which gives an individual influence over how a company is run.

Last month it was revealed that Donald Trump’s company was expected to be charged with tax-related crimes alongside Mr Weisselberg.

The charges against Mr Weisselberg and the Trump Organisation are the first criminal cases to arise from the two-year investigation led by Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr, a Democrat who leaves office at the end of the year.

It is thought the executive collected more than 1.7 million dollars (£1.2 million) in off-the-books compensation, including apartment rent, car payments and school tuition.

On July 1, the Mr Weisselberg and the Trump Organisation pleaded not guilty to the tax charges. The finance chief was ordered to surrender his passport and was released without bail.

In a statement, Mr Trump branded the case a “political witch hunt by the Radical Left Democrats”. Weisselberg’s lawyers said he will “fight these charges”.

Trump International has been approached for comment.