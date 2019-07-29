Direct flights between Aberdeen and Belfast restored

Direct Saturday flights are to be restored between Aberdeen and Northern Ireland this week.

Flybe said in early June it was withdrawing direct flights between Aberdeen International Airport and Belfast City Airport on Saturdays from June 29.

Now a Flybe spokeswoman has said: “I can confirm Saturday flights to Belfast City start again on Saturday and are continuing through to winter.”

Customers were unhappy in June when they received emails from Flybe saying their Saturday flights from Aberdeen to Belfast were no longer operational and were offered refunds or the option of flying on other days.

One passenger, who asked not to be named, said: “I have family in Belfast and so use this route a lot. It has really messed us about but we’re glad it’s back to normal.

“It does make you wonder whether it could happen again at short notice though.”

Explaining the move, a Flybe spokeswoman said in June: “In line with common airline industry practice, Flybe regularly reviews all its routes in line with seasonal demand.

“This has resulted in some adjustments being made to its 2019 summer programme.

“Those customers who are affected will be rebooked on alternative flights as near to their original departure as possible or offered a full refund.”

An Aberdeen International Airport spokesman said: “Flybe’s Belfast City route has always been a popular service – with both business and leisure passengers.

“So it’s welcome news that the Saturday service will be reinstated on August 3.”

Meanwhile, a petition to reinstate flights between Aberdeen and London Gatwick has passed the 2,750-signature mark.

Easyjet withdrew the route in February, meaning people wishing to travel from the city to the south of London must instead go to either Luton or Heathrow airports.

Rachel May, of Newtonhill, who started the petition, said: “This flight was a lifeline to everyone in and around Aberdeen for business and pleasure, connecting us to the rest of the world.”

An Easyjet spokesman said: “We concentrate our efforts on maintaining and developing routes which prove most popular with passengers.”