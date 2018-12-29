More than 100 brave north-east souls will take icy dip to raise funds

Funds raised from a north-easy New Year’s Nippy Dip will help fund a CCTV camera to protect a community defibrillator.

More than 100 brave souls are expected to line up on New Year’s Day to take a dip in the icy waters of the North Sea as part of Stonehaven’s annual Nippy Dip.

This year’s event, which will start at noon on Tuesday, has once again been organised by Stonehaven Community Council.

The money raised will go towards the Stonehaven RNLI, which will be on hand to ensure all participants are safe, and to fund a new CCTV camera to protect the town’s defibrillator, located in Market Square.

Raymond Christie, chairman of Stonehaven Community Council, said: “We’ve had two smashes of the defibrillator in the last three or four months.

“The group certainly feel that a CCTV camera would be beneficial.

“We’re also giving money to RNLI Stonehaven. They’re helping with the safety but they’re also helping with the general organisation of it.”

The dip kicks off at noon but organisers will be on site from 10.30am, when people can register for the event.

Organisers have asked that spectators try to park at the beach end of Stonehaven, near the leisure centre, as parking near the harbour will be in high demand and a road closure will be in place.

Mr Christie said the community council hopes to have a good turnout at this year’s event.

He added: “It looks to be a reasonable day, although it will still be winter!

“I think there will be a reasonable crowd down there with more people coming to watch, especially with the fireballs the night before.

“We don’t want cars coming down to the harbour and we applied to the council for a road closure.

“We’d ask people to go for a walk from the beach and it will help them get rid of their New Year head.”

The defibrillator in the Market Square has been vandalised three times since being installed in December 2016.

It was installed by the community council after it was donated to the town by Baker Hughes, whose employee John Trudgill tragically lost his brother Peter when he was swept out to sea in 2014.

A second defibrillator was installed at the town’s harbour last year.