Dinosaurs spotted roaming the streets in north-east town

Two dinosaurs have been spotted roaming the streets of a north-east town.

The large T-Rex like reptiles were seen in residential areas across Peterhead.

The pair have been working hard to entertain children and raise money for the NHS while out and about in the town.

A Facebook page, Spot the Dinosaurs Peterhead, tracks the less than ferocious pair as they explore the streets.

Each day before they head out, the couple behind the inflatable masks – Valleri Carle, 29, and partner Stewie Mcglone, 31 – update the page to let parents know what area the dinosaurs will be roaming that night, encouraging kids to “come out and give them a big roar”.

The pair started the project last week with the aim of cheering up as many children in their community as possible.

Valleri said: “It was something we wanted to do to entertain ourselves and the kids on our street.

“We had the costumes at home already, I’m a big fan of Halloween. We’ve even had someone drop off a sumo suit for us to use.”

She added: “The kids are just loving it.

“We’re trying to see the places people are asking for us to visit, where the big fans are.”

“It’s great seeing message when we get back of kids still running around their house pretending to be dinosaurs. The ripple effect of cheering people up is incredible.”

The couple have also started fundraising for the NHS, adding the main aim is really is just to entertain kids who are bored out home.

Valleri added: “There’s a lot of people out there fundraising already, we just wanted to do it to cheer people up. The money we’re raising is just an added bonus.”

