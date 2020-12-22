Dinna be a fool brute: NHS Grampian posts Covid advice videos from The Flying Pigs

NHS Grampian has enlisted the help of north-east “medical experts” The Flying Pigs to spread the word about coronavirus safety.

The series of short lighthearted videos have been going down a storm since the first went live on Facebook on Saturday.

It featured the “fully qualified online aromatherapist” Tanya Souter.

“OK, we’re nae the Central Belt, but that disna mean we can relax,” says Ms Souter in the video.

She continues: “We jist have to keep on gan with as much determination as me, fin I’ve got a big trolleyful in the five items or less queue.

“Jist push on through, elbows oot, and we’ll get through it.”

Fully qualified online aromatherapist Tanya Souter has very kindly recorded this video to remind us all of the importance of working together to beat COVID-19. (A huge thank you to our friends The Flying Pigs for producing a series of videos which we will be sharing in the coming days). Posted by NHS Grampian on Saturday, December 19, 2020

Her message was followed up with a special message from supermarket doorman Billy Mundie, who has been tasked with stopping customers “trying to gouge each other’s eyes out for bog roll”.

Mr Mundie gives detailed advice on hygiene etiquette, saying: “I dinna want to see you getting a’ handsy with the produce – this is nae a nightclub in Berlin.”

Heading to the shops? Billy Mundie (another The Flying Pigs creation) has some important information for you. Posted by NHS Grampian on Sunday, December 20, 2020

The latest addition to the series appeared on the health board’s page this morning, and featured “Rural Affairs Correspendent” Jock Alexander.

Against a backdrop of cattle, Mr Alexander stresses the importance of keeping your hands clean to slow the spread of the virus.

He says: “In a rural community like oors, every day we handle a wide variety of keech and manir.”

The first thing he does after coming back from a day in the fields is give his hands a long wash, “wae soap and hait water”.

Rural Affairs correspondent Jock Alexander is here with some important advice on handwashing (credit to The Flying Pigs) Posted by NHS Grampian on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

The Flying Pigs shared the videos on their own Facebook page, urging people: “Please share them – unlike practically everything else we do, this really matters.”

The troupe’s latest stage production, The Rothienorman Picture Show, was originally set to premiere at His Majesty’s Theatre in June.

The dates have now been rescheduled to May 5 to 8 2021.